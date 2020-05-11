Kano state government has extended the lockdown order by one week to help further combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement made available to TVC News.

The information commissioner said the decision was reached after consulting the federal government and other key stakeholders in the health sector.

Mr Garba added that the measure is aimed at further reducing indiscriminate person to person contacts which is considered as one of the major ways of spreading the disease.

The statement, while acknowledging the consequences of the measure on the public, called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continues.