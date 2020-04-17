Businessman and former governorship aspirant, Jimoh Ibrahim, has advised the Federal government to engage the services of private hospitals in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ibrahim gave the advice in Akure while donating N40 million to Ondo state government to fight COVID-19 scourge.

This is coming just government officials are also complementing government’s palliative distribution.

The businessman cum politician said the state must as a matter of urgency declare the Covid-19 as a mega project with strategic plans to prevent the spread.



The state governor appreciated the gesture assuring that the money will be spent judiciously for the purpose it is meant for.

Elsewhere, Special Adviser to Ondo state governor on Investment distributed palliative materials to the people of Ileoluji/Okeigbo.

He hoped the gesture will go a long way in providing succor to the vulnerable. As government continued to cushion the harsh effect of the COVID- 19 pandemic in the state.

It is hoped that more people will join hands with government in this effort of making life better for those that bear the brunt of the restrictions occasioned by the pandemic.