Coronavirus infections in Russia hit a new record on Sunday, as the country’s authorities registered 29,039 new confirmed cases, the highest daily spike in the pandemic.

Russia’s total of over 2.4 million reported infections remains the fourth largest caseload in the world. Russia has also reported 43,141 virus-related deaths.

The country has been swept by a resurgence of the virus this fall, with daily confirmed infections and deaths significantly exceeding those reported in the spring.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin ordered a “large-scale” vaccination against COVID-19 to begin with the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine that is still undergoing advanced studies needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

Doctors and teachers will be first in line to get inoculated, Putin said.

Sputnik V has been offered to medical workers for several months even though the vaccine was still in the middle of advanced trials. Several top Russian officials said they had already gotten the required two jabs.

The Russian military this week will begin vaccinating the crews of navy ships scheduled to depart on a mission.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said more than 100,000 people in Russia have already received the shots.