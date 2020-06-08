The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has unveiled new Operational Guidelines for the Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies on COVID-19 prevention enforcement duties.

This is part of measures to foster a more harmonious relationship between the Police and members of the public, deepen respect for.

The rights of citizens, provide a new set of policing tools for tackling emerging crimes such as domestic violence, rape, child molestation and other incidents of Gender-Based Violence.

It will also serve as a standard code of conduct for Police officers in similar operations in the future.

The Operational Guidelines will also serve as a training manual in all Police training institutions.