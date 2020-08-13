The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and social Development has pledged to work with the United States Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, to strengthen bilateral relations relations between both countries especially on humanitarian affairs.

This was disclosed at a meeting held by the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in Abuja.

Since the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic the Federal ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and social Development has adopted, an approach to fight it

It is leveraging on the structure of its agencies and programmes for advocacy and sensitisation, to make provisions of food and cash to existing beneficiaries.



Also the Ministry in partnership with the Ministry of Education created Alternative school programme in line with national policy objectives and international standards and frameworks.

The aim is to tackle some of the more pervasive obstacles to accessing education by tailoring delivery mechanisms to suit intended beneficiaries.

The ministry and the US Ambassador, are concerned about the risks to vulnerable people in the humanitarian space. But the ministry’s humanitarian subcommittee has been engaging with the existing state coordination mechanisms to ensure a specific COVID 19 outbreak readiness and response plan for each camp.

It is working with United Nations office of the coordination of humanitarian affairs and Borno state Agency. The ministry calls for more synergy between Nigeria and the United States.