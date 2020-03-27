Gombe and Nasarawa states are ramping up measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

In Gombe, beginning from Sunday the 29th of March, a ban on interstate travel will come into effect.

The state government has imposed a ban on all forms of social and religious gatherings.

In Nasarawa, the state government has extended the period of grace before market closure, to enable residents stock up food items.

The government has also relaxed the ban imposed on religious gatherings.

A group of not more than 50 people can now worship in churches or mosques.