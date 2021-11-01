COVID-19: Global deaths surpass 5 million in less than 2 years- Report

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus has surpassed 5 million in less than two years around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus, which first appeared in China in December 2019 and has since spread to every corner of the globe, has infected more than 246.7 million people, according to data from the US-based school.

The United States continues to have the highest number of infections and deaths, with nearly 46 million infections and over 745,800 deaths. It is followed by India (34.2 million infections) and Brazil (21.8 million infections).

However, in terms of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, Brazil trails the US with 607,824 fatalities, while India ranks third with 458,437.

Meanwhile, with 288,365 deaths reported so far, Mexico remains one of the countries with the highest pandemic death toll.

Despite the fact that the country’s health officials claim that more than 50 million people have been fully vaccinated, Russia has continued to record high daily COVID-19 deaths over the last month.

The efficacy of mRNA vaccines in combating infection has been astounding. However, the emergence of new variants around the world has scientists concerned about whether the vaccines will continue to be as effective in combating mutations.