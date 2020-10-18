A new night curfew has come into force in nine major French cities as part of government measures to control the rising COVID-19 infections.

This comes as the health ministry reported more than 32,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.

Paris and several other French cities on Saturday went under a 9pm to 6am curfew that will last at least a month.

Those who do not comply risk a fine of €135 while repeat offenders could face fines of up to €3,750.

Exemptions include those carrying out essential work or attending to a sick relative but they will need to have an official document, or attestation, to show the police.

The French government said the curfew is necessary to stem the surge in new covid-19 cases, which passed the 150,000-mark across Europe on Friday.

Global cases of the disease, which has killed more than 1.1 million people around the world, have been soaring beyond levels seen in the first wave earlier this year, when many countries resorted to national lockdowns to get control of the crisis.