Ekiti state has recorded four new cases of the Coronavirus.

The state government received notice from the NCDC of the four COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday.

The new cases are primary contacts of the 4th recorded case, a male doctor, aged 45 years old, who carried out a surgery on the recently deceased third positive case, during childbirth.

The newly confirmed cases are currently stable and asymptomatic and they have been transferred to the State’s Isolation Center, Ado-Ekiti while the contact tracing team have commenced the process of contact identification and tracing of their immediate contacts for isolation.

This brings the total of COVID-19 positive cases in Ekiti State to eight, five active, two discharged, and one Death