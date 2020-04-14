The Delta State Government has extended the stay-at-home order in the state by another two weeks.

The government has also imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the state

Recall that it had directed all residents in the state to stay at home for the period of two weeks, effective from Wednesday, April 1st.

It had said that the order was for the protection of the state and residents from the Coronavirus pandemic.

But the government exempted the following essential services : Health care, security, water, Fire, Power services as well as Telecommunication companies and media houses.