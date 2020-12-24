President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday announced the cancellation of this Christmas homage due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

This was disclosed in a statement titled “President Buhari cancels Christmas homage” by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The usual practice is that the sitting Vice President and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory lead dignitaries to pay homage to the sitting President during all major Muslim and Christian festivals.

“In line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

Advertisement

“President Buhari equally appeals to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

“He wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead.” Shehu’s statement read.