Broadcasting legend Larry King, is out of ICU after being hospitalized with COVID for more than 10 days.

Larry King, 87, according to reports was moved from the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sources say Larry King is thought to have caught the virus from a health care worker visiting his home.

King’s advanced age and poor health are a cause for concern and place him at elevated risk. He has had numerous health issues, and has suffered a heart attack, prostate and lung cancer, and type two diabetes.

Hospital protocols have kept King’s family members from visiting him.

More than 26,530 people have died from the virus in California, making it the third state to exceed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, behind New York with nearly 38,000 deaths and Texas with more than 27,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.