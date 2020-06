Brazil has registered another new record number of Coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours.

Brazil registered 28,936 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,262 deaths, this is according to the country’s health ministry.

There are now 555,383 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil making it the second highest globally, after the United states.

31 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 31,309, according to latest Worldometer figures.