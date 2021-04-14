UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will shorten the length of his trip to India later this month due to the Coronavirus situation in the country, spokesperson to the British Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson had said in March that he will discuss India and UK’s shared vision for a sustainable future and other issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to India.

Johnson had cancelled his trip to India in January this year due to a surge in Coronavirus cases in the UK.

The UK is hosting the G7 summit in June where Prime Minister Modi is a special invitee.