COVID-19: Belgian police disperse protesters with water cannon as thousands protest reinforced rules

Tens of thousands of people on Sunday, marched through central Brussels to protest the Belgian government’s COVID-19 restrictions, which were imposed in response to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Many of the estimated 35,000 people at the rally were also opposed to the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated and any potential moves to impose mandatory shots.

According to the World Health Organization, Europe is currently the epicenter of the pandemic, with COVID-19 deaths on the rise. Many hospitals in Central and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, Russia, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, are being overwhelmed by an autumn surge of infections.

Many anti-vaccination marches have taken place in European countries in recent days, as one government after another tightened regulations. Following much worse violence the night before, Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands on Saturday.

Austria will go into a 10-day national lockdown for all of its citizens on Monday, after first imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated.