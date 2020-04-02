Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has appealed to private individuals and organisation in the state to support the government’s efforts in fighting the outbreak of Coronavirus.

He made the appeal after receving disposable overalls, hand sanitisers and hydrogen peroxide among other items donated to the state government for the fight against the virus.

Seplat Petroleum and Waltersmith companies made donations to the state government as part of its cooperate social responsibility.

Receiving the items, the Imo state governor thanked the companies for the gesture and urged other organisations and individuals to help the government in combating this global scourge.

Social distancing and self-isolation are part of the measures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Although, the state has no confirmed case of coronavirus, but the government has locked down all socio-economic activities within the state to check the spread.