Alfa Sa’adu, a doctor of Nigerian origin who lives in the United Kingdom, has died of the coronavirus.

Sa’adu, 68, who is also the galadima of Pategi in Kwara state, died of complications from the disease on Tuesday.

Aisha Ahman-Pategi, Kwara state commissioner for chieftaincy affairs, confirmed his demise to TheCable.

Until his demise, Sa’adu worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust.

He is the second reported Nigerian to die of the virus on foreign soil.

Bassey Offiong, a student of Western Michigan University in the US, died of COVID-19 on Saturday in the US.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has 135 confirmed coronavirus cases.