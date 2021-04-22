Contrary to reports circulating earlier today, the strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria nationwide has not been called off in the Lagos State Judiciary.

TVC News gathers that a proposal submitted by the chairman of the JUSUN in Lagos, Shobowale Kehinde for staff to partially resume work between Wednesdays and Fridays so as to clear the backlog of cases, deliver judgements and decongest the prisons was rejected at the national level.

Since the strike began 17 days ago, Comrade Shobowale says the Lagos chapter has had fruitful discussions with high powered state officials including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on four occasions, which included assurances that improved welfare allowances of Judiciary workers, pending since 2014, will now be addressed.

The JUSUN chairman also acknowledged the delivery of two new buses to the workers, presented by the state government on Wednesday, as a way to further show its seriousness.

But, he noted that the strike was called at the national level and only be called off, suspended or altered by it.

Mr Shobowale urged members to disregard any other information, stating that an earlier communication to the state body was, ” grossly misinterpreted and Quoted out of context.”