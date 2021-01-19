An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced a 57 years old Assistant Commissioner of Police, Okubo Aboye, and his mechanic, 39-years-old Niyi Afolabi, to life imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle.

Justice John Adeyeye also sentenced seven others to five years imprisonment without an option of fine for kidnapping.

They are Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun (39), Femi Omiawe (40), Damilola Obamoyegun (20), Bose Sade Ajayi (30), George Lucky (35), Chukwuma Nnamani (22) and Sunday Ogunleye (45).

Aboye was a serving ACP at the time the incident happened and the mechanic was said to have bought a stolen vehicle from the kidnappers, who were sentenced to five years.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Adeyeye said, “Kidnapping people for ransom is very rampant not only in the state, but in Nigeria as a whole.

The court will be failing in its duty to protect members of the society if adequate punishment is not given to the accused persons.”

According to the charge, “The act was committed on or about 9th- 19th days of May, 2005 at GRA, Ado Ekiti, when the 1st – 7th defendants, armed with guns to kidnap one Moses Ajogri (40), and robbed him of his Toyota Hilux Van with Reg. No. Lagos APP 509 BK.”