The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has rejected reports that a High Court in Kano State reversed the dissolution of its executive committees in the state, describing the development as a “farce”, an abuse of court process and a decision allegedly reached per incuriam.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP National Working Committee (NWC) said it had not been served with any court process and therefore regarded reports of the alleged court order as “ordinary street rumour”.

Media reports had claimed that a Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Nasiru Saminu, granted an ex parte order on Tuesday, allegedly reversing the dissolution of the party’s executive committees at the state, local government and ward levels, which had been carried out by the NWC in line with the party’s constitution.

Reacting to the reports, the NNPP national leadership insisted that no such order had been brought to its attention.

It said that even if the reported injunction were eventually confirmed, it would be inconsistent with established legal procedure and precedent.

According to the party, it would be legally improper for a court to issue an interim injunction seeking to reverse a decision that had already been concluded by the party’s national leadership.

“We still regard the entire orchestration as a mere rumour. However, if it is confirmed, we will take firm legal steps to ensure that the purported illegal injunction does not stand,” the statement said.

The NNPP maintained that the dissolution of its Kano State executive committees at all levels remains valid and subsisting, arguing that the matter falls strictly within the internal affairs of the party.

Citing several Supreme Court decisions, the party stressed that political party affairs are generally non-justiciable and beyond the jurisdiction of the courts.

“The Supreme Court has ruled in a plethora of cases that internal party matters are not justiciable. The purported reversal of a decision of the National Working Committee by a state High Court cannot be an exception,” the party said, adding that any such action, if confirmed, would amount to a clear abuse of court process.

The NNPP further warned that as the country moves towards the 2027 general elections, the judiciary must be subject to increased public scrutiny to guard against alleged attempts by politicians to influence judicial outcomes.

It alleged that some judicial officers may be induced to grant overreaching or unlawful ex parte orders in support of political interests, contrary to their oath of office.

The party stated that where such conduct is established, it would not hesitate to pursue appropriate sanctions against the judicial officers involved through the National Judicial Council (NJC).