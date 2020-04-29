The police officer accused of killing a fellow officer in Port Harcourt is now cooling his heels in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services.

This followed a remand order issued by a magistrate sitting in Port Harcourt.

The accused person is alleged to have shot and killed the female officer who was on traffic duty when a disagreement ensued between both of them.

The sudden death of officer Lovender Elekwachi disrupted the normal day for commuters around eneka community.

Several eyewitnesses identifed her killer as a trigger-happy policeman who failed to control his anger during what they described as a minor argument.

The 42-year old police officer has been dismissed, stripped of his uniform and the rifle with which he allegedly committed the offence.

The Police command has now commenced his prosecution for alleged murder at a magistrate court in Port Harcourt.

Courts exist to deliver justice but the police says the trial will also teach other officers a lesson on mishandling of firearms.

The case was adjourned to 26th of April.

Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan paid a condolence visit to the family of the victim.

He sympathized with the family for their loss, describing late Lovender as a hardworking police officer who died in the line of duty.

He assured that the case would be prosecuted to its logical conclusion.