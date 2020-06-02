Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted the application filed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to be released from prison.

Mr Kalu is currently serving a 12-year jail term at the Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja, for allegedly looting N7.2 billion belonging to Abia state.

But his co-accused, who was sentenced to jail for 10 years, was acquitted by the supreme court, on ground that the fiat granted to the trial judge, now justice of the court of appeal, Mohammed Idris, to conclude the case, was unconstitutional.

The federal government’s counsel, led by Rotimi Jacob, didn’t oppose the application moved by Lateef Fagbemi.

Mr Jacob told the court that though the apex court’s application was targeted, it actually also affected Mr kalu and his company, Slok Investments, and so they are ready to commence a fresh trial for all the three accused straight away, and not prolong any further.