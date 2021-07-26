The Federal High Court Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services, (DSS) to release five worshipers who were arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre on 4th July for allegedly wearing t-shirts with inciting inscriptions.

The applicants, Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel were arrested for wearing ‘Buhari Must Go’ T-shirts to a Sunday Service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre Headquarters in Lugbe.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order following separate ex-parte applications filled on their behalf by their lawyer, Tope Temokun.

Justice Chikere ordered the DSS to release the applicants with immediate effect.

They had sued the DSS, President Muhammadu Buhari, the church’s pastor-in-charge, Paul Enenche and others for alleged unlawful arrest and detention.

They prayed the court to declare their arrest and detention unlawful, also asked the court to award N10 million, each, in damages, for the violation of their fundamental rights.

Justice Chikere adjourned the matter until 2nd of August for hearing.