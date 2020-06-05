The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has picked the 6th of October to hear Samson Siasia’s appeal against a life ban imposed on him by FIFA.

The request was initially billed for March but was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Super Eagles head coach was banned for life from football after the FIFA’s Ethics Committee found him guilty of willing to accept bribes for fixing matches.

Siasia had a 15-year career with the Super Eagles as a player and was head coach between 2010 and 2011, as well as in 2016.

The former Nantes forward also had spells in charge of Nigeria’s U20 and U23 sides, winning a Silver Medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic games.