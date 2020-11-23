The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has set up Seven Special Panels with the responsibility of decongesting backlog of appeals.

Justice Dongban-Mensem made this known in a conference with Presiding Justices of the 20 Divisions of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The conference is to promote a sense of togetherness by enabling the most experienced minds to be deployed on Special decongestion Panels that will tackle the most congested Divisions.

The special panels which will be sitting in two sessions daily will work for three days to depose off over 100 Motions.

This became necessary in view of the lingering appeals in the Court due to what she described as the unwillingness of some litigants who go into deep slumber without filing complete processes.

According to the President, “The Court of Appeal cannot be used as a tool in the hands of these litigants who go into a deep slumber. All notices of appeal filed without being followed with other processes to ensure quick prosecution and disposal of the appeal should be shown the way out.