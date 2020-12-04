The appeal court sitting in Owerri has declared Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Saturday’s Imo north senatorial by-election.

The appeal court judgment is coming less than twenty four hours to the Senatorial by Election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission to fill up the vacant seat occasioned by the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajiomogu.

Frank Ibezim has been on legal battle with Senator Ifeanyi Ararume following issues that arose from APC’s Primaries in the senatorial district.

You will recall that recently the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri declared Ararume as the candidate of the party which the appellate court quashed.