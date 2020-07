The Court of Appeal has affirmed Yahaya Bello as the duly elected Governor of Kogi State.

The court sitting in Abuja on Saturday dismissed the appeal filed by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic party for lacking in merit.

In the unanimous judgment, the 5 member panel of the court held that the appellant failed to prove alleged case of malpractice and over voting.

The court also awarded the cost of one hundred thousand naira against the appellant to be paid to each of the three respondents.