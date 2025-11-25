A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of 77-year-old alleged land speculator, Alimi Liadi Alarape, following his repeated failure to appear for trial. Justice Akintayo Aluko made the order on Wednesday after granting an application by the prosecutor, Morufu Ajani An...

A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of 77-year-old alleged land speculator, Alimi Liadi Alarape, following his repeated failure to appear for trial.

Justice Akintayo Aluko made the order on Wednesday after granting an application by the prosecutor, Morufu Ajani Animashaun, from the Legal/Prosecution Department of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (Force CID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi.

Alarape, who is standing trial on charges bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence, was first arraigned in 2023. He is accused of defrauding one Mrs Mosebolatan Johnson of ₦10 million between 2011 and 2013 under the guise of selling her two plots of land in Warewa, Ogun State — a claim investigators say was false.

The charges are brought under Sections 8(a), 1(1)(a) and (b), and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Despite being granted bail, the defendant has allegedly failed to attend court sessions. At the resumed hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that Alarape’s counsel, Barrister Adio, had sent word that he was unavailable due to another matter before a Lagos High Court and that his client was “indisposed”.

Animashaun therefore urged the court to issue a bench warrant and direct the sureties to show cause.

After reviewing the case file, Justice Aluko ruled that Alarape had failed to honour his bail conditions and subsequently ordered that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.

The matter was adjourned to 17 March 2026 for further hearing.