Justice Babangida Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the summons for bail filed by former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Malami, through his counsel, Suliaman Hassan, had approached t...

Justice Babangida Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the summons for bail filed by former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Malami, through his counsel, Suliaman Hassan, had approached the court seeking bail from the custody of the EFCC, arguing that his detention by the Commission in its ongoing investigation was illegal.

However,

However, counsel to the EFCC, Jubrin Okutepa SAN, submitted that the EFCC was holding the former Minister through a valid Remand Order obtained at an FCT High Court granted by Justice Sylvanus Oriji.

In his ruling, Justice Hassan held, quoting Section 35 of the Constitution, that since there was a provision in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, for detention, Malami was lawfully detained by the Remand Order of the court.

“Asking this court to grant this application is tantamount to inviting the court to sit as an appellate court over an application made by a court of coordinate jurisdiction, which the court has no power to do.”

TVC News previously reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed claims of political bias, insisting that its operations are strictly apolitical.

The anti-graft agency was reacting to allegations by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who claimed that the EFCC revoked his bail over his alleged attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi State.

Malami, who is currently under investigation by the commission, is facing 18 allegations bordering on money laundering, abuse of office and terrorism financing.