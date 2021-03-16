Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, March 15, 2021, convicted one Ajibola Hammed on one court amended charge bordering on impersonation, contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015 and Punishable under the same Act.

The defendant, in a classic love scam, represented himself as Jessica Mercy, a white woman, to one Juan Angle, an American man with whom he claimed to be deeply in love.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, having entered a plea agreement with the EFCC, culminating in the amendment of his charge.

In view of his plea, Justice Ajoku convicted and sentenced him to three months in prison. The court also ordered him to forfeit one Vivo 1906 phone to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In another development, the Ibadan zonal arraigned one Ezekiel Oluwadare James before Justice Patricia Ajoku on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money under pretence.

The offence is contrary to Sections 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

The 68-year-old defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N25,000,000 (Twenty-Five Million) from a victim for a plot of land.

When the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Justice Ajoku adjourned the case till March 24, 2021, for hearing of the defendant’s bail application and April 26, 2021, for trial.

The defendant is to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Facility, Abolongo, Oyo town pending the hearing and determination of his bail application