Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has adjourned further hearing in the receivership suit filed by Kepco Energy Resources Nigeria Limited and others against Ecobank Nigeria Limited and nine other banks till 27 January 2026.

The adjournment followed notice of an appeal filed by the parties over a previous ruling delivered by the court on 5 August 2025.

Kepco Energy Resources, alongside New Electricity Distribution Company Limited and NG Power-HPS Limited, had sued Ecobank and others — including Access Bank, First City Monument Bank, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, UBA, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, and FBNQuest Trustees — in suit number FHC/L/CS/1242/2025.

At Monday’s proceedings, counsel for the plaintiffs, Opeyemi Adekoya, informed the court that the defendants had filed an appeal and transmitted the records.

He said the appellants’ brief had also been filed.

Responding, Adekunle Ogunba (SAN), counsel to Ecobank, confirmed the appeal and added that his application for stay of proceedings remained unopposed.

He urged the court to direct all parties to maintain the status quo, assuring that the res had not been dissipated.

After listening to both sides, Justice Aluko ruled that it was best to adjourn the matter since the Court of Appeal was already seized of jurisdiction on the issue of stay of proceedings.

The judge therefore adjourned the case till 27 January 2026 for a report on the appeal.

Both parties agreed that the same position should apply to the sister suits — FHC/L/CS/1244/2025 and FHC/L/CS/1245/2025 — involving New Electricity Distribution Company Limited, NG Power-HPS Limited, and several commercial banks.

It would be recalled that some power generation (GENCOs) and distribution companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria are currently entangled in receivership disputes arising from alleged insolvency.