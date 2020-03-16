The minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said France, Germany and Spain have been added to Nigeria’s list of high risk countries with widespread community transmission of Coronavirus.

This is along side five other countries tagged as such earlier by the federal government.

He confirmed this during the weekly update report on coronavirus in Abuja on Monday.

The minister revealed that the index case is clinically stable and has greatly improved.

Mr. Mamora also said Nigeria has recorded two confirmed cases of the coronavirus. One case is now negative and has been discharged from the hospital.

He advised residents to discourage the spread of misinformation which causes fear and panic.

Enugu suspected case

Meanwhile, a 70 year old woman suspected to be infected with the coronavirus in Enugu state has tested negative for the virus.

This was disclosed by the Enugu state ministry of health, after receiving the result of the test it sent to Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo state.

The Enugu state government has assured residents that it will equip the isolation centre in the state, to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The state government advised residents to be vigilant and maintain personal health hygiene.