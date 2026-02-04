The battle for the national structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) heightened yesterday as the clash between Governor Seyi Makinde and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike resurfaced over the control of the Oyo State polical space. Minister Wike and Governor Maki...

The battle for the national structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) heightened yesterday as the clash between Governor Seyi Makinde and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike resurfaced over the control of the Oyo State polical space.

Minister Wike and Governor Makinde, formerly close G-5 allies during the 2023 election cycle, are now locked in a heated exchange following the November 2025 PDP convention and shifting interests ahead of the 2027 polls.

On Monday, Wike declared his interest in the Oyo State political structure, after a meeting of the Rahaman Mohammed-led caretaker committee, held in Abuja which announced March 29 as the date for the party’s convention.

He said, “Let me declare my interest clearly: I am interested in the survival and success of this party. I am also interested in all the happenings in Oyo State PDP.”

In his reponse, Makinde, speaking during the inauguration of the PDP secretariat in Ibadan on Tuesday, launched an attack on Wike and vowing that his commitmemt to the survival of PDP.

Makinde said, “I know that a lot of you are concerned about the PDP, asking what is happening in the party. Well, we are all in Ibadan, which is the political, administrative and cultural capital of the Yoruba race.

“The first thing I want to say is that, in Yorubaland, we always say that if you see a house or a compound that is peaceful, it is because the illegitimate children in that house have not come of age.

“The illegitimate children in the PDP grew up in 2015, had their time, and for 10 years – a decade – they practised their illegitimacy in the PDP. But they were expelled in November 2025. So, no more vagabonds in the PDP.

“Whatever it is that they are doing, you should be able to trace it back to their origin. In 2015, the PDP lost power at the federal level.

“There was a gap in the leadership. Otherwise, those vagabonds would never have been able to take hold of the PDP.”

Makinde further explained his reason for forming forces with Minister Wike during the 2023 election as against the interest of the candidate of the PDP.

He added, “Let me confess: I came into government in 2019 and towards 2023, I was yoked with them. But now, I have repented; I am no longer with them. But for them to hold the PDP for another party to be in power, it is no, no, no. “If a lie endures for 20 years, truth will overtake it in one day. Liars can continue to peddle their lies, but I have absolute trust in Nigeria’s judiciary. I know they will do the needful. “So, all these court cases will come together at some point, and the judiciary, being the last hope of the common man, will give justice to the PDP.” Explaining why the Oyo PDP secretariat was named after Omokunmi Mustapha, Makinde said the former chairman was instrumental to the return of the party to power in Oyo State in 2019. However, after the governor’s comments, Wike’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, fired back at Makinde. In a post on X, he stated: “He (Makinde) admitted that he was a vagabond. He said he has now repented. So he is first a vagabond who claimed to have repented. Happy repentance to him from being a vagabond. “However, in my place, it is said that even when a madman is cured of his madness, there will still remain some traces of madness. “Therefore, like he has been inconsistent politically, don’t be surprised tomorrow when he returns to being the same vagabond that he claimed to have repented from. “But the truth is, we understand his fears and worries. We understand that he knows what is coming. But too bad, we can’t help him from being consumed by the fire of political treachery that he ignited.” Wike’s aide added, “There is this political vagabond and harlot in Ibadan. He is only loyal to his personal political interests and he is always ready to sacrifice anything, including friendship. “In 2007, when he sought the PDP ticket to contest for the Senate and he couldn’t get it, he went to the ANPP. “In 2015, when he sought the PDP ticket to contest for governor and couldn’t get it, he went to the SDP. “Now that this vagabond has been expelled from the PDP, and his Ibadan amala ‘kanifa’ nullified by the court, where will he go next?” To recall, the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan nullified the November 16 PDP convention held in Ibadan, a move which favoured the Wike backed-faction of the party.

The court declared all decisions taken at the convention held in Ibadan null and void, including the election of the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) and the expulsion of Wike and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, among others.

The Court further restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the Turaki-led NWC and with a firm directive that only a caretaker committee could run the party pending another convention to elect national leaders.