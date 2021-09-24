Controversy trails alleged NYSC Kidnap advisory in pamphlet to Corp members

Controversy is trailing an alleged advisory to Corp members serving across the country for the one year mandatory national service.

The advisory urges Corp members to always inform their family members when they want to travel through specific high risk routes in other to have someone ready with ransom in case of abduction.

TVC News sighted different versions of the document containing the advisory on different pages between 56 and 59.

Though the National Youth Service Corps is reported to have dismissed the advisory as fake, TVC News is making efforts to get the management of the Corps to react.