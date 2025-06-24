U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a surprise ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, following weeks of heightened tensions and military confrontations that threatened to spiral into full-scale war in the Middle East.

In a statement released late Monday night on his Truth Social Media account, Trump said he personally mediated the deal through back-channel diplomacy, claiming that both sides had agreed to “stand down” and de-escalate hostilities. “Peace is possible, even among the fiercest of rivals,” Trump declared, describing the truce as “a historic step towards regional stability.”

The Iranian government has however denied any such deal exists and the Israeli government has also not confirmed the announced agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abass Aragchi, who spoke through a post on X formerly Twitter says his country will stop its attacks on Israel when the Israeli Defense Forces stops it’s illegal aggression against his country.

Reports indicate that explosions were still being heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, a confirmation that the Israeli- attacks have not stopped.

Meanwhile, two Military bases inside Iraq formerly housing American Forces have come under attack with no clear indication of who is responsible for the attacks.

The Imam Ali and Balad Airbases both came under attack with Imam Ali formerly the second largest American base in Iraq.

The American government or Donald Trump have not made any further comments on the deal following Iran’s announcement.

If sustained, the ceasefire could mark a rare moment of calm in a region long plagued by cycles of retaliation and unrest.

Observers say the coming days will be critical in determining whether the agreement holds or unravels.