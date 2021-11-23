Concerned APC Stakeholders welcome Buhari’s approval of APC Convention in Feb

The Concerned APC Stakeholders has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of February as the Convention date.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Group, Aliyu Audu they say the news of the directive of the President represents a clear response to their demand for the conduct of the national convention that will birth the APC a new leadership.

on the 6th of October, 2021, the Group wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari calling on him to intervene in some urgent matters posing existential threat to the party.

They commend the President as the leader of the party for demonstrating an obvious willingness to listen to all party men and women without any iota of prejudice.

They called on the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee ( CECPC) to take the presidential mandate further by immediately commencing the process that will give APC a befitting and transparent convention that all members would be proud of.

Apart from showing the seriousness it attach to the approval by the president, the Caretaker Committee they say, must not only announce a specific date for the convention, it must put all the necessary machineries for the conduct of the convention in place without further delay.