S/N COUNTRIES PRICES PER LITRE (equivalent in naira)
1. Nigeria N162
2. Liberia N257
3. Sierra Leone N281
4. Togo N300
5. Ghana N332
6. Niger Republic N346
7. Benin Republic N359
8. Guinea N363
9. Chad N366
10. Burkina Faso N433
11. Cameroon N449
12. Mali N476
13. Senegal N549
COMPARISON BETWEEN GHANA AND NIGERIA’S DIESEL PRICES
Electricity supply in Ghana has not been able to meet up with its demand, hence the country’s reliance on diesel for electricity.
In Ghana, there tends to be persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outages, commonly labelled “dumsor” among the locals. Ghana’s power generating capacity is currently 400-600 megawatts less than what Ghana needs, and more than 50% of Ghana’s electricity consumption is gotten from diesel and gasoline.
This has incurred huge cost of electricity in Ghana as the prices of gasoline and diesel are significantly high. Compared to Nigeria, the prices of gasoline and diesel in Ghana are highlighted below:
• Price of diesel in Nigeria – N224.43 per litre
• Price of diesel in Ghana – N360.78 per litre
• Price of gasoline in Ghana – N357
This shows that prices of diesel and gas used to cover electricity costs in Ghana are very expensive compared to Nigeria.