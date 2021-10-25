Breaking News

Committee on corporal punishment in Arabic school submits report

Committee on corporal punishment in Arabic school submits report Committee on corporal punishment in Arabic school submits report

The 11-person committee set up by the Kwara State Government to investigate the corporal punishment meted to some Arabic school students in Ganmo has submitted its report.Presenting the report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday, chairman of the committee and former Grand Kadi of the state Justice Idris Haroon said their recommendations included an appeal to the government to immediately set up the Arabic Board to regulate the activities of Arabic and Islamic schools.

Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students - Tribune Online

The Committee said it frowns at the magnitude and manner in which the punishment was carried out at the Arabic school and said steps must be taken to ensure that corrective measures are moderate and better implemented.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the government will study and implement the report for the benefits of the society, including the setting up of the Arabic Board.

He said the government understands the delicate nature of the issues involved, hence the invitation of experts in the field to look into the issue.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

PDP Logo

PDP S’West chairman wants party’s disciplinary measures strengthened

TVCN
Jul 17, 2017

The South-west chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olorogun Eddy Olafeso says the disciplinary…

Maritime workers withdraw services over unpaid wages

TVCN
Jul 4, 2019

https://youtu.be/g6Q-i9JYBdE

House of Reps Benue caucus decries herdsmen attacks

TVCN
Apr 6, 2018

The Benue caucus of the House of Representatives has once again raised alarm over what it describes…

U-23 AFCON: Nigeria will not underrate Sudan-Amapakabo

TVCN
Sep 5, 2019

Coach of Nigeria’s Olympic football National Team Imama Amapakabo says his side will not underrate…

TVC News Special Reports

Kwara cancels 2020 Eid-el-Adha prayers over COVID-19

24 Jul 2020 3.07 pm

The Kwara state government has cancelled…

Continue reading
Latest news about the Arabic school head that was suspended by the Kwara Govt

Justice Haroon, 9 scholars, community leaders sit on Kwara Madrasah issue

12 Oct 2021 10.10 am

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq…

Continue reading

Kwara governor assures completion of all ongoing projects

08 Feb 2018 11.20 am

Kwara state Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed has…

Continue reading