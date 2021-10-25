Committee on corporal punishment in Arabic school submits report

The 11-person committee set up by the Kwara State Government to investigate the corporal punishment meted to some Arabic school students in Ganmo has submitted its report.Presenting the report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday, chairman of the committee and former Grand Kadi of the state Justice Idris Haroon said their recommendations included an appeal to the government to immediately set up the Arabic Board to regulate the activities of Arabic and Islamic schools.

The Committee said it frowns at the magnitude and manner in which the punishment was carried out at the Arabic school and said steps must be taken to ensure that corrective measures are moderate and better implemented.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the government will study and implement the report for the benefits of the society, including the setting up of the Arabic Board.

He said the government understands the delicate nature of the issues involved, hence the invitation of experts in the field to look into the issue.