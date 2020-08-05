More startling revelations continue to emerge after the appearance of the acting Managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission before the House of Representatives committee.

This time, the Chairman of the Palliative Distribution Committee of the Commission

Sobomabo Jackrich has alleged embezzlement of N6.2billion by the Interim Management Committee under the guise of palliatives distribution.

Mr. Jackrich who wrote a 12 paragraph petition separately addressed to the President of the Senate and Speaker, House of Representatives alleged that the palliative fund is different from N1.5billion relief funds shared to the staff of the Commission.

According to him, the N6.2billion was specifically approved by President Muhammadu Buhari also in April for procurement and distribution of palliatives to residents of the Nine States covered by the commission.