The Kaduna State Police Command, has confirmed the death of a student of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, in Kaduna State.

This follows a protest staged by the students on Monday in Kafanchan over the hike in their tuition fee by the Kaduna State Government.

According to the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, the protesting students, blocked the Federal High Way in Gidan waya, Kafanchan in Jama’a Local Government Area, despite warnings against such action in the state by the Police.

Jalige further explained that the protesters got riotous, Security operatives in a bid to disperse them using mild force, injured three of them who were immediately taken to the hospital but one of them later died.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, urged the student to embrace dialogue stating that it remains the best alternative to express their grievances.

He added that the Kaduna State police has begun investigations into the fracas that led to the death of the student.