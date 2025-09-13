Drama erupted at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, when the massive pot used for celebrity chef Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record attempt for the largest pot of jollof rice unexpectedly collapsed during weighing....

The incident occurred after nearly nine hours of cooking and preparation, with thousands of food enthusiasts and celebrities in attendance.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Baci had aimed to cook 4,000 kilograms of rice, enough to feed over 20,000 people, in an effort to showcase Nigerian cuisine on the global stage.

The event, described as a festival of Nigerian jollof, featured music, culture, and a vibrant crowd of Gen Zers, millennials, and food lovers.

The pot collapse, however, has cast uncertainty over whether the Guinness World Records team will recognise the attempt, as the final measurement is a crucial part of the certification process.

Despite the setback, Baci — who already holds the record for the world’s longest cooking marathon — received widespread praise online and at the venue for her bold effort and meticulous planning.

She said the challenge was designed “to put Nigerian jollof on the world stage” and to celebrate West African food culture.

Further updates from Guinness World Records on the status of the attempt are expected in the coming days.