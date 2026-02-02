The Coca-Cola Company is set to invest an additional $1billion to boost production, strengthen supply chains, and enhance workforce in its Nigerian operations, a move to deepen its footprint in the country and reinforce long-standing US–Nigeria trade relations. In a statement cited by TVC News on ...

The Coca-Cola Company is set to invest an additional $1billion to boost production, strengthen supply chains, and enhance workforce in its Nigerian operations, a move to deepen its footprint in the country and reinforce long-standing US–Nigeria trade relations.

In a statement cited by TVC News on Monday, the United States Embassy in Nigeria disclosed this in a social media post highlighting the role of American companies in driving bilateral trade and economic growth between both countries.

According to the Embassy, Coca-Cola had previously invested $1.5 billion in Nigeria over the past decade, with the planned $1 billion investment expected to expand production capacity, a move to strengthen Nigeria’s economic growth, create job and position generational partnerships.

The statement reads, “U.S.–Nigeria bilateral trade has been a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation, and generational partnerships! One standout contributor to this partnership is @CocaCola, which has invested an impressive $1.5 billion in Nigeria over the last decade.

“With plans for an additional $1 billion investment in the pipeline, the American multinational is set to boost production, strengthen supply chains, and enhance workforce training across the nation.”

TVC News previously reported that the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed ₦1.969 trillion to the Federal Government, states and local government councils as Federation Account revenue for December 2025.

The committee disclosed this in a communiqué issued by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, following the January 2026 FAAC meeting held in Abuja.

According to the communiqué, the total distributable revenue comprised ₦1.084 trillion in statutory revenue, ₦846.507 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) and ₦38.110 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).