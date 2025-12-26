The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, hosted a Christmas luncheon on Thursday for Nigerian Army troops deployed in the Republic of Benin on Operation ATILEYIN ALAAFIA following the failed coup attempt. According to a Friday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahay...

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, hosted a Christmas luncheon on Thursday for Nigerian Army troops deployed in the Republic of Benin on Operation ATILEYIN ALAAFIA following the failed coup attempt.

According to a Friday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, the troops were deployed in the Republic of Benin following the foiled coup attempt and have been operating jointly with the Beninese Army to ensure peace and normalcy in the country.

The statement reads, “The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, represented by Brigadier General Ibrahim Bunu Sheriff, conveyed the goodwill message of the COAS. In his address, he highlighted the significance of Christmas as a period of reflection and renewal of faith while commending the troops for their resilience, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to duty.

“He particularly applauded the sacrifices of officers and soldiers deployed on Operation ATILEYIN ALAAFIA, noting that many were unable to celebrate the festive season with their families due to the exigencies of duty. He reassured the troops of the Nigerian Army’s steadfast commitment to their welfare and operational effectiveness.”

The statement added, “The events featured the representative of the GOC serving meals to the troops, interactive engagements, and a group photograph.”

“The occasion was graced by the Defence Attaché staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Cotonou and officers from the Beninese Army, which underscored the robust bilateral and defence cooperation between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin,” the statement concluded.