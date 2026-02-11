The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has deployed the COAS Special Intervention Battalion XV. These specially trained troops will serve as a force multiplier for the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), aimed at bolstering safety across Benue, Nasarawa, and Tar...

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has deployed the COAS Special Intervention Battalion XV. These specially trained troops will serve as a force multiplier for the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), aimed at bolstering safety across Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States.



In a statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, obtained by TVC News on Wednesday, the deployment forms part of the renewed effort to strenthen internal security and stabilise vulnerable communities.

According to the statement, the deployment follows the successful completion of an intensive Special Forces training programme conducted at the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kontagora.

The statement reads, “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu (NAM), subsequently approved the deployment of the newly graduated soldiers to key formations and operational theatres across the country, including Operation WHIRL STROKE.

“Upon arrival in the Joint Operations Area, the troops demonstrated high morale and combat readiness. They are expected to bring fresh momentum to ongoing efforts aimed at dismantling criminal networks, curbing insecurity and restoring normalcy to communities shattered by banditry, armed violence and other criminal activities.

“The deployment is also intended to safeguard farming communities, protect livelihoods and revive socio-economic activities disrupted by relentless insecurity in the region.”

The statement added, “Addressing the newly deployed troops, the Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, formally welcomed them to the theatre of operations. He charged the soldiers to effectively apply the skills, discipline and tactics acquired during their Special Forces training, emphasising that the mission demands professionalism, resilience and total commitment.

“He reminded them that the operational environment leaves no room for complacency, stressing that the troops have to be decisive and ruthless against terrorist and other criminal elements. Troops were also encouraged to collaborate with sister security services and agencies.”

“Major General Gara also sensitised the troops on the responsible use of social media, highlighting both its positive and negative implications on military operations. The newly inducted troops were also sensitized on the need to maintain cordial relationship with host communities while upholding human rights tenets in line with extant code of conduct.

“He also urged them to maintain operational security at all times and to conduct themselves in line with the Nigerian Army’s core values and rules of engagement,” the statement concluded.