The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has arrived at the headquarters of the Training and Doctrine Command, TRADOC, of the Nigerian Army for the 2026 TRADOC Conference.

The five-day conference is themed “Enhancing Nigerian Army Operational Outcomes through Effective Training and Doctrine Implementation.” It is aimed at strengthening the Army’s operational effectiveness, especially in response to the recent wave of terrorist attacks across parts of the country.

The Training and Doctrine Command serves as the strategic think-tank of the Nigerian Army, responsible for shaping training policies, doctrine development, and operational preparedness of troops nationwide.