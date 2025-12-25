Christians in Adamawa State have been encouraged to use the Christmas season to pray for leaders at all levels of government, asking for divine guidance as Nigeria continues to face economic, social and security challenges....

The call was made by Christian clergy during Christmas church services across the state, as worshippers joined millions around the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The clerics emphasized that beyond criticism and complaints, Christmas presents an opportunity for reflection, unity and intercessory prayers for those entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

Early in the day, churches across Adamawa State were filled with worshippers dressed in festive Christmas colors.

Hymns, praise songs and thanksgiving echoed through worship centres, creating an atmosphere of joy and spiritual renewal as Christians commemorated the season of love, hope and salvation.

Reflecting on the lessons of Christmas, church leaders reminded congregants to remain steadfast in faith and hopeful despite the prevailing socio-economic difficulties confronting the nation.

They urged Christians to uphold leaders in prayer, asking God to grant them wisdom, humility and compassion in governing the country.

The Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Most Reverend Stephen Dami Mamza, stressed that prayer remains a powerful tool for national transformation, noting that leaders require divine guidance to make decisions that will positively impact the lives of citizens.

Similarly, the Anglican Bishop of the Jos Ecclesiastical Province, Most Reverend Markus Anfani, called on Nigerians to embrace the spirit of peace, unity and sacrifice exemplified by the birth of Christ, urging citizens to contribute to nation-building through positive actions and peaceful coexistence.

As the Christmas celebration continues, clergy urged Christians to extend the message of love beyond the festivities by showing kindness, promoting peace and supporting efforts that foster unity and national development.