The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Tuesday met with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad at the Supreme Court over the ongoing strike embarked by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria demanding for financial autonomy for the Judiciary in the country.

The Minister briefed the CJN on the negotiations so far with JUSUN.

The CJN in turn requested that JUSUN call off the strike in the interest of the nation and the larger interest of justice.

The CJN noted that it would also allow opportunity for further negations towards the resolution of the dispute.

He stressed that some of the issues in contention are already sub judice, as such there is need to give requisite legal process enough opportunity to be exhausted.