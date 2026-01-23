The City Boy Movement one of the campaign groups aligned with the interest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed popular Hotelier and Businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana as it’s Southeast Coordinator. The appointment was contained in a congratulatory flyer sighted...

The City Boy Movement one of the campaign groups aligned with the interest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed popular Hotelier and Businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana as it’s Southeast Coordinator.

The appointment was contained in a congratulatory flyer sighted by TVC News on Friday afternoon.

The appointment of the popular Hotelier, Night club owner and Businessman is expected to add more bite to the 2027 campaign for re-election by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Southeast.

One of the main challengers to President Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and now of the African Democratic Congress hails from Anambra State just like the newly appointed Southeast Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana.

His appointment is expected to also appeal and broaden the support base of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu among young professionals and successful business owners in the Southeast translating into more votes in the 2027 election.

His appointment also follows the recent trend of the President and his handlers extending hands of fellowship to the Southeast region.

The President who is also known as the City Boy seems to be working on ensuring that his support base in the Southeast expands beyond what he had in 2023.

Seyi Tinubu, the Son of the President is Patron of the City Boy Movement.