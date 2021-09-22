Breaking News

Chinese banks set to establish operations in Nigeria

Chinese banks set to establish operations in Nigeria

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchin, has said that he is in talks with Chinese-owned banks about establishing operations in Nigeria.

Mr. Jianchin stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, while addressing journalists during the observance of the 2021 Chinese Moon Festival and China-Nigeria Cultural Week.

He noted that the aim is to boost Nigeria’s economy and expand trade relations between the two nations.

According to Cui, one of the main topics of discussion at the China-Nigeria Binational Committee conference, which he is also advocating for, will be the development of Chinese banks in Nigeria.

He stated that a strong financial institution was a critical driver in establishing a robust economy, and that Nigeria might benefit from China’s experience in this regard.

“Before my departure from Beijing to Abuja, I talked to several banks in China. When you list the World’s 10 big banks, six are in China.

“The Banking sector is very important, because without money, we cannot build our industries.

“What I am thinking here is best to talk to the governor of Central Bank and how we can allow the Chinese Banks to run office here and now, they are doing the feasibility studies on that.

“I am working hard that in the Bi-national meeting, I hope we can make a big decision and give a big push to let the banking industry and insurance industry, because financial integration and institutions are key.

“If you go to China, you will find our banking industry is very powerful, not only for business, but change in the way of life.

“Because of the COVID-19, the Banking Industry is a little hesitant, but I told them Nigeria has a lot of human resources and as long as we work together, we can do big things.

“And that is why it is important to invest in the banking industry, to solve this problem,” Cui said.

Cui praised the existing China-Nigeria trade relations, noting that the volume of commerce between the two countries is about 20 billion US dollars, up from 19.2 billion dollars in 2020.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Rivers rerun will be credible, says INEC boss

TVCN
Dec 7, 2016

Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has assured Nigerians that…

German official opposes excluding Huawei from construction of 5G network

TVCN
Jan 19, 2020

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said Chinese technology giant Huawei should not be excluded…

Naira weakens further as dominant currencies alter pricing decisions

TVCN
Jul 24, 2020

The International Monetary Fund has expressed concerns that currency movements pose great challenges…

COVID-19 affecting growth of local economy – ABEOCCIMA

TVCN
Jun 25, 2020

The Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture has complained of the negative effect…

TVC News Special Reports

Senate passes bill to blacklist loan defaulters for second reading

08 Dec 2020 5.58 pm

The Senate on Tuesday, passed for second…

Continue reading

Polaris Bank takes over assets and liabilities of Skye Bank.

24 Sep 2018 3.16 pm

A financial expert, Samuel Nzekwe, has advised…

Continue reading
latest news about Nigeria receiving covid-19 vaccines from China

Covid-19: Chinese Government donates 470,000 vaccines to Nigeria

25 Jul 2021 6.53 pm

The Federal Government has received 470,000…

Continue reading