Breaking News

China welcomes new Taliban govt, says administration will put an end to anarchy in Afghanistan

Leave a comment
China welcomes new Taliban govt, says administration will put an end to anarchy in Afghanistan

China said on Wednesday that the Taliban’s new interim administration has put an end to “anarchy” in Afghanistan, calling it a “necessary step” toward restoring order, while reiterating its position that the Afghan militant group should form a broad-based political structure and pursue moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies.

The Taliban revealed a hardline interim administration on Tuesday, led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with high-profile members of the insurgent group sharing crucial responsibilities, including the interior minister, who is a specially designated global terrorist of the notorious Haqqani Network.

“We are paying attention to the formation of the government,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference here.

“This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan after over three weeks and the necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue the post-war reconstruction,” he said.

“We noticed that the Afghan Taliban said that the interim government has formed to restore social and economic order as soon as possible,” he said.

China, along with Pakistan and Russia, has kept its embassy open in Kabul and its envoy has met the top officials of the Taliban after its seized power last month.

A Taliban delegation headed by its senior leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had visited China in July this year and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Lagos to host African Armwrestling Championship

TVCN
Mar 30, 2017

The Nigeria Armwrestling Federation on Wednesday said it had concluded plans to host at least 15 African…

Kenya’s Kiptum wins 2017 Lagos City Marathon

TVCN
Feb 11, 2017

The long-awaited second edition of the Lagos City Marathon has ended with Kenyan marathoner Abraham…

FIFA clears air on NFF’s annual grant

TVCN
Dec 24, 2016

World football governing body, FIFA has revealed Nigeria would soon get the money due to her from the…

Police take over State Assembly Complex in Benin City

TVCN
Aug 6, 2020

The crisis rocking the Edo state house of assembly took a new dimension this morning. Police stormed…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

China denies claim of trying to copy U.S vaccine research

25 May 2020 6.46 pm

China’s Department of Information, on…

Continue reading

China reports new African swine fever case as virus spreads

04 Sep 2018 9.16 am

China reported another outbreak of deadly…

Continue reading

Obi to wear jersey number 10 for TEDA

04 Mar 2017 4.04 am

Captain of the Super Eagles, John Mikel…

Continue reading