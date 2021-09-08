China welcomes new Taliban govt, says administration will put an end to anarchy in Afghanistan

China said on Wednesday that the Taliban’s new interim administration has put an end to “anarchy” in Afghanistan, calling it a “necessary step” toward restoring order, while reiterating its position that the Afghan militant group should form a broad-based political structure and pursue moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies.

The Taliban revealed a hardline interim administration on Tuesday, led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with high-profile members of the insurgent group sharing crucial responsibilities, including the interior minister, who is a specially designated global terrorist of the notorious Haqqani Network.

“We are paying attention to the formation of the government,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference here.

“This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan after over three weeks and the necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue the post-war reconstruction,” he said.

“We noticed that the Afghan Taliban said that the interim government has formed to restore social and economic order as soon as possible,” he said.

China, along with Pakistan and Russia, has kept its embassy open in Kabul and its envoy has met the top officials of the Taliban after its seized power last month.

A Taliban delegation headed by its senior leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had visited China in July this year and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.